Tomorrow is Halloween and Huggy can’t help but notice that every year Halloween “brings out racists.” He actually can’t tell what bring out more racists, Halloween, having a black president or having a racist president. Speaking of the president…he doesn’t even know how to do Halloween right. Both 45 and “Be Best” put Halloween candy on a kids head instead of in his bag.

Huggy Lowdown: 45 Can’t Even Do Halloween Right was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

