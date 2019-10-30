We lost an icon when we lost John Witherspoon. The news of his death hit a lot of people hard, including Guy Torry. The last time he saw Witherspoon was at the primer of “Black God Father,” and he remembers him being in good spirits and laughing.

One thing that Torry admired about Witherspoon was his ability to take “a simple word and say it in a way that makes it funny,” something as simple as coordinate. He also stood up for what was right and gave a helping had to younger comics. Witherspoon was kind to everyone he met, so much so that everyone who knew him loved him. Including the staff at the comedy clubs he performed at. “He was simple, they loved him, and everybody wanted to take a picture because he was Pops,” Guy said.

Torry Story: John Witherspoon was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

