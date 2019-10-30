Lamman Rucker To Host The Freedom Award Ceremony

OWN Network’s Greenleaf star and entertainer, Lamman Rucker Hosting the National Civil Rights Museum’s 28th Freedom Award ceremony in Memphis tonight. He calls it “an honor” to host this event and to be back in Memphis, a city that he loves.

The ceremony will pay tribute to the organization’s 2019 honorees including, award-winning artist and activist John Legend, feminist Gloria Steinem and Nigerian activist Hafsat Abiola, for their achievements and contributions toward a better society.

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

