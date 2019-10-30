Happy Birthday Tracee!

Sending some Happy Birthday luv to the one & only Tracee Ellis Ross! She’s been putting in work since “Girlfriends”, & has seen much success after the hit show. She also starred in her own show “Reed Between The Lines” on BET. She’s received three NAACP Image Awards for both shows, & she’s currently knockin’ it out of the park in the hit show “Black-ish”. She has received three NAACP Image Awards & a Golden Globe for her work on the comedy. The show is so popular it even has a spinoff “Mixed-ish” which she co-created. Enjoy your day Miss Ross, & keep doing your thing!

