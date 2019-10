50 Cent is at it again! This time his epic trolling target is Comcast, quite namely the CEO Brian Roberts. 50 is upset that Xfinity (a subsidiary of Comcast) might be cutting the network Starz from it’s lineup, which will effect airing “Power” as well as the spinoff “Power Book II”. 50 put a pic of Roberts on his instagram & hit’em with some classic trolling. Hopefully Starz will remain on the roster, we’ll see what happens!

Also On 105.3 RnB: