Cyntoia Brown spent 15 years behind bars after she killed a 43 year old man who picked her up for sex when she was just 6-years-old. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Cyntoia Brown, now Mrs. Long, about her new book “Free Cyntoia: My Search For Redemption In The American Prison System.”

In the book Long tells her story, including how she met her husband. She says the pair met while she was in prison, they wrote letters, talked on the phone, and he visited her. She calls him her “best friend,” and says they got married before she was released because “when you know you know.”

For some people adjusting to life outside of prison is hard once, but she says she feels “blessed” to have the support of her husband and family.

Before she was released a number of people were speaking out on her behalf. But now she can speak for herself and she says, “it’s an honor to be able to truly voice,” her thoughts and feelings.

She is so thankful to be out of prison and thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers. “This is my dream, I’ve stepped into the ting that I prayed about most,” she says.

Inside Her Story: Cyntoia Brown Is Living Her ‘Dream’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: