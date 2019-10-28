CLOSE
Get Your Zen On! Serena Williams And Olympia Doing Yoga Together Is The Absolute Cutest!

Even Qai Qai made a guest appearance to "Namaste."

It’s no secret that Serena Williams and her baby girl Alexis Olympia Jr. are one of the best mother-daughter duos out there!

While we thought the pics of the 2-year-old serving as the flower girl for a recent wedding was too cute, their newest picture together takes the cake.

Over the weekend, the tennis star posted a pic of them doing yoga! Rocking her short-shorts and a white bodysuit with Olympia in her diapers and a pink tee-shirt, they are definitely getting their Zen on! Oh, and did you peep Qai Qai?

“@olympiaohanian and @realqaiqai love stretching in their @PampersUS #Cruisers360 FIT diapers with the super comfy waistband… or as we call them in our house: baby “yoga pants.” #PampersPartner #WildChild,” the GOAT wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

 

To no one’s surprise, her fans loved the pics.

Pose and American Horror Story: 1984 star Angelica Ross couldn’t believe how strong the 2-year-old was.

“Is that a thigh muscle already???!! Damn what am I doing with my life!” she exclaimed.

One user wrote mzgapeach77 :@realqaiqai Qai gets the bag,” while another simply stated, “Queen.”

We agree. We definitely stan our queens.

Namaste.

