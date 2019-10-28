How To Prevent Lipstick From Bleeding?

Use A Lip Primer
Always Use A Lip Liner
Lip liners come in major clutch for making your lip color stay put. Its rich texture works as a barrier to lock your lipstick in place without the fear of runny product beneath your lips.
Pick A Longwear Formula
While we all love to experiment with different lip finishes, that may be the reason why some of your lipstick looks may bleed. Wet lipsticks have the reputation of bleeding easier whereas lipsticks and lip stains have a long color payoff.
Blot Your Lips
When all else fails, you can always go back to the basics with this old school beauty trick: blotting with tissues. After you apply your desired pigment of choice, blot your lips to remove excess product to prevent the chance of lipstick bleeding.
What say you beauties? Have you ever dealt with lipstick bleeding? What tips have you used to keep your lip color in place? Sound off in the comments below!
