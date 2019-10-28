John Legend and Kelly Clarkson Working on New Version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

Legend took to Instagram to promote the project with Clarkson.

Two of pop’s most famous and well-known singers are not only updating a Christmas classic, but they are also giving it a bit of a face lift after it was the center of controversy last year.

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, both of whom are also judges on NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ are working on remaking “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

But…there is a twist!

In this era of #MeToo and #TimesUp, the lyrics are being changed up a bit, as the original 1944 version and the subsequent covers have become problematic, particularly in 2018, to those who find the content not appropriate to current times, as well as “ignoring consent.”

According to Vanity Fair, CNN, and WJW Fox 8 News, here is a sample of what to expect of the upcoming new version of “Outside:”

Clarkson: “What will my friends think…” Legend: “I think they should rejoice” Clarkson: “…if I have one more drink?” Legend: “It’s your body, and your choice.”

This latest remake will be included on Legend’s upcoming Christmas album titled ‘A Legendary Christmas.’

Will you give John and Kelly’s new and improved “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” a chance?

