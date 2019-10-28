Looks like Selena Gomez is looking for a new BF! Are you up for it? According to an interview she did with Radio Personality Zach Zang she said “I’ve been super, super single for two years,” . I know first hand that sometimes it takes a lot and long time to get over someone you deeply cared for. All the ups and down and pushing and pulling. It’s emotionally exhausting but all you want is that person. We all know that person was Justin Bieber for her. Hopefully, writing and releasing her new single “Lose You To Love Me” will close the door on JB!

Now, she’s back out there and looking for love! Yeah, Charlie Puth was in the mix and so was the Weeknd but Justin was always there. Not anymore! She’s ready! Who do you think she should date?

Selena Gomez Is Searching For Love was originally published on radionowindy.com

Dustin Kross Posted 19 hours ago

