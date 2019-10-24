Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric Garner Might Get His Job Back

Daniel Pantaleo killed Eric Garner over five years ago and had no punishment — except for finally getting fired from the NYPD on August 19, 2019. However, now the former cop is using every bit of his privilege and is suing to get his job back.
According to ABC, Pantaleo’s lawyer Stu London confirmed that he filed a lawsuit for Pantaleo to be reinstated in the NYPD, insisting “the officer used a reasonable amount of force and did not mean to hurt Garner.”
This is despite Judge Rosemarie Maldonado stating, “Respondent’s use of a prohibited chokehold was reckless and constituted a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer.”
Rev. Al Sharpton reacted by saying, “Pantaleo’s decision to seek his reinstatement is not only disrespectful to the police commissioner and NYPD, but also the Garner family.”
NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill decided to fire Pantaleo more than two months after the conclusion of an NYPD administrative trial to decide the professional fate of the officer, who has remained gainfully employed by the department since a video showed him using a banned chokehold on Garner, who was supposedly suspected of the nonviolent crime of selling loose and untaxed cigarettes in public. The status of Pantaleo’s NYPD pension was unclear after O’Neill’s announcement.
When asked if he thought justice was delivered, O’Neill said the process was “fair and impartial” while describing it as a “tragedy for the Garner family.”
Garner was approached by undercover NYPD officers on July 17, 2014, for the alleged offense of selling untaxed loose cigarettes. When officers failed at handcuffing him for the nonviolent misdemeanor, Pantaleo was caught on video with his arms wrapped tightly around Garner’s neck from behind. The chokehold ultimately killed Garner. The entire deadly episode was captured on cellphone video and filmed by a bystander. Garner’s final words — “I can’t breathe” — became a rallying call for social justice advocates who have maintained that his death was a murder.
The Department of Justice did not to bring any criminal charges against Pantaleo.
Don’t be shocked if Pantaleo will be allowed to be a police officer sooner the later.
66 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
66 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Christopher Whitfield, 311 of 66
2. Anthony Hill, 262 of 66
3. De'Von Bailey, 193 of 66
4. Eric Logan, 544 of 66
5. Jamarion Robinson, 265 of 66
6. Gregory Hill Jr., 306 of 66
7. JaQuavion Slaton, 207 of 66
8. Ryan Twyman, 248 of 66
9. Brandon Webber, 209 of 66
10. Jimmy Atchison, 2110 of 66
11. Willie McCoy, 2011 of 66
12. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2112 of 66
13. D’ettrick Griffin, 1813 of 66
14. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 14 of 66
15. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 15 of 66
16. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 16 of 66
17. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 17 of 66
18. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 18 of 66
19. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 19 of 66
20. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 20 of 66
21. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 21 of 66
22. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 22 of 66
23. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 23 of 66
24. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 24 of 66
25. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 25 of 66
26. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 26 of 66
27. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 27 of 66
28. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 28 of 66
29. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 29 of 66
30. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 30 of 66
31. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 31 of 66
32. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 32 of 66
33. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 33 of 66
34. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 34 of 66
35. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 35 of 66
36. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 36 of 66
37. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 37 of 66
38. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 38 of 66
39. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 39 of 66
40. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 40 of 66
41. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 41 of 66
42. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 42 of 66
43. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 43 of 66
44. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 44 of 66
45. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 45 of 66
46. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 46 of 66
47. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 47 of 66
48. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 48 of 66
49. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 49 of 66
50. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 50 of 66
51. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 51 of 66
52. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 52 of 66
53. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 53 of 66
54. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 54 of 66
55. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 55 of 66
56. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 56 of 66
57. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 57 of 66
58. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 58 of 66
59. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 59 of 66
60. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 60 of 66
61. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 61 of 66
62. Patrick Harmon, 5062 of 66
63. Jonathan Hart, 2163 of 66
64. Maurice Granton, 2464 of 66
65. Julius Johnson, 2365 of 66
