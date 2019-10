Kanye West finally released the long-delayed “Jesus Is King” album!

It came out today after much fanfare and many delays. West appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show on Thursday and had announced that it would come out that night at midnight.

It did not happen. He held off for 12 more hours!

It’s easier to get a baby out of Kanye West than an album!

-@ChirlGirl

