Pursuing a Career with Confidence and Strategy

| 10.25.19
Ericka Spradley

Source: Ericka Spradley/ Ron Holland

Successfully landing a job or launching a new career requires strategy.  While having a great resume and requisite skills are  critical first steps toward your career goals, there’s so much more applicants must incorporate to land that dream job.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explore these issues and a host of valuable strategies with Ericka Spradley, Founder of Confident Career Woman.

 

Pursuing a Career with Confidence and Strategy  was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

