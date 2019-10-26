Happy Homecoming, JCSU!

It’s Homecoming, y’all!

One of the best things that you can ever experience in Charlotte, is Homecoming on the beautiful campus of Johnson C. Smith University!

Just as the season turns into fall and the leaves start to turn in beautiful shades of red and orange, that means it’s time to start getting your outfit together and head over and join all of the students, graduates and friends, who make the yearly pilgrimage back to the Queen City for Homecoming at JCSU!

There’s nothing quite like a HBCU Homecoming!

Although the purpose of homecoming is for the alumni, everybody is there. It’s a great week for the undergrads to have fun and meet the alumni. But, the biggest thing is to actually take part in the festivities! Who doesn’t love a great parade and football? And nothing can top the Homecoming Halftime show!

There’s tailgating and the frats stepping on their plots. You see friends that you haven’t seen in years and there’s a camaraderie that has to be experienced to really understand the positive vibe that you get when you go to a HBCU event.

Be part of the fun and the culture! Check out Homecoming this weekend!

Here’s the schedule of events for Homecoming Week at JSCU:

https://www.jcsu.edu/happenings/events/homecoming/homecoming-week-schedule

