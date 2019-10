“Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is gracing the cover of this months Upscale magazine & as you can see, she did her thing! The “1993 Miss USA” is showin’em how to do it when it comes to beauty, the sista still looks amazing. The article focuses on her ‘new life’ being a mother, love, & her upcoming moves. Check it out!

