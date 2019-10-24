Happy Birthday Drake!

Gotta send a big Happy Birthday shout to ‘Octobers Very Own’….Drake! I saw an old video a few weeks ago of him promoting his “So Far Gone” project right before it came out. The brotha was so happy he had completed it & was simply hoping for the best. Well by golly he got just that…..the BEST!! The brotha has been on fire since then & is easily one of the hottest & most consistent artists of the last 11 years (as long as he’s officially been out). He’s a real lyricist in every since of the word, & continues to deliver quality music. Enjoy your day Aubrey!

