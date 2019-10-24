Dwyane Wade Signs Multiyear Contract With WarnerMedia

Now that Dwyane Wade is officially retired from playing in the NBA, it frees up all kinds of time for him to embark on new ventures and opportunities and according to Bleacher Report the future Hall of Famer is doing just that as he’s just signed a multiyear deal that’ll keep him from developing idle hands.

According to the report, D-Wade has just put his John Hancock on a multiyear contract with WarnerMedia that will have the Miami Heat legend working NBA and NCAA games as a commentator for Turner Sports while also putting on the Creative Director hat for Bleacher Report. But that’s not all, Wade’s 59th & Prairie Entertainment also landed a deal with WarnerMedia to create additional projects but no details have been provided as to what kind of projects may be in the works.

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be joining the WarnerMedia family with many exciting opportunities ahead,” Wade said in a press release.

“I have great respect for TNT’s team of analysts and their long-standing commitment to quality sports coverage. After 16 seasons in the NBA, I look forward to connecting with my fans in this new role and bringing my own perspective to the game I love.”

Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, Jeff Zucker is also excited to add “Flash” to his media family as he stated “Dwyane is a special talent. He’s a transcendent star with a charismatic, engaging and thoughtful personality on and off the court.” The man knows what he’s talking about.

Aside from commenting during NCAA and NBA games, Wade is also expected to join the TNT cast during their tent pole events as well as be an analyst alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker on TNT’s Tuesday evening coverage of NBA games.

Can’t wait.

