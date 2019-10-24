CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Join Chirl Girl at the Grand Opening of Ann’s Beauty Supply!

Who loves Beauty Supply Stores like I do?!

Meet me at my newest “Happy Place!”

Join me at the Grand Opening of Ann’s Beauty Supply, now open, at 4220 N. Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC!

Get there early because they are giving away gift bags to the first 300 people and free hair dryers to the first 30 people!

There will fun, music, giveaways and prizes all day!  And somebody is going to win a $250 gift card from Ann’s Beauty Supply!

It’s on Saturday, November, from 2pm-4pm!

Be part of the fun with 105.3 R&B!

-@ChirlGirl

 

Ann's Beauty Supply , beauty supply , charlotte , Chirl Girl , Chirlgirl , grand opening

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane Backtracks On His ‘Breakfast Club’ Comments:…
 7 days ago
10.17.19
The Lies: 8 Myths About Food You’ve Been…
 1 week ago
10.16.19
Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The…
 1 week ago
10.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close