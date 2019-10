Who’s having the BEST Birthday, ever?

Drake is! The Canadian award winner rapper and producer, turns 33 today and can celebrate with a nomination from the American Music Awards for Artist fo the Year!

He faces competition from Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

The awards show will air on November 24 from LA.

Voting is now open for all AMAs categories at goo.gle/AMAsVote

Voting will close on Nov. 20.

-@ChirlGirl

