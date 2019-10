The Charlotte Hornets open their 2019-2020 season tonight “Live At The HIVE” against the Chicago Bulls! I know I say this every year, but I honestly do feel like this squad has a chance to make the playoffs. The current roster has had a few years to gel & with the addition of Terry Rozier I think they’re going to surprise a lot of people this season. Go HORNETS!!!

