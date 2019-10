“TMZ” has lost one of it’s most famous faces…..Van Lathan. According to Page Six the veteran ‘TMZer’ was fired after getting into an altercation with coworker Michael Babcock that got slightly physical. The two got into it on an episode of “TMZ Live” last week & now Lathan is no longer there. He hosts his own show “The Red Pill Podcast” so I’m sure we’ll hear his side of the story soon.

