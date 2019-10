Tyler Perry’s new television series “Sistas” premieres tonight on BET! The show is going to focus on a group of single black “Sistas” who bond together, & are all pretty much going through the same things. They also are all single which I’m sure will be an interesting aspect in the show (following the good, the bad, & the ugly of relationships). We’ll see how it all plays out tonight at 10pm on BET!

Also On 105.3 RnB: