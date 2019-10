Ol’ MJ has done it again! Just in time for the holidays the Jordan Brand drops a new collection celebrating the Air Jordan 1 through the “Fearless Ones” collection. There are many different colorways, collaborations, & as you see can be described in one word…..DOPE! Some of the models feature the Nike ‘Fly Ease’ technology for easy entry into the shoe. Do your thing Jordan Brand!

