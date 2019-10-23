CLOSE
Huggy Lowdown: The Nationals Are Not The Redskins

The Nationals won game one of the World Series and Huggy couldn’t be more excited! He’s so excited about this win that he’s ready to throw a parade. But, he can’t forget to harass the biggest Astro’s fan he knows, Roland Martin. “Mr. Ascot was like his neck, nowhere to be found,” he laughs and adds, “his Ascots are flying half staff right now!” Huggy gave the Nationals a new slogan, “we’re from Washington but we’re not the Skins!”

