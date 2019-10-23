Pastors are our spiritual leaders, but they’re also human and make mistakes like the rest of us. Recently a pastor called Pastor Wilson has gone viral for….going low. Like…he went down under….with his tongue….and not with his wife! He was caught “pleasuring” a woman orally and the internet has not let him get away with it. Neither has Chris Paul, he has a whole song about what went down! No pun intended!

Morning Minute: Google Pastor Wilson At Your Own Risk was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: