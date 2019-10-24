Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found In Landfill

In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains of a missing 3-year-old girl were found in Alabama on Tuesday night (Oct. 22), more than a week after she was reported missing.
Kamille McKinney, nicknamed “Cupcake” by her family was discovered in a landfill, according to the Birmingham Police Department and the FBI. BPD Chief Patrick Smith confirmed in a press conference that they plan to “hold those accountable” who were involved in her disappearance, kidnapping and sadly, now her death.
Steve Marshall, Alabama’s Attorney General, shared footage of the press conference on Twitter.
Birmingham Mayor Randal Woodfin said in a statement that his prayers were with Kamille’s family and offered his “heartfelt condolences” to her family in regards to the “nightmare” of her death.
Once the news spread on social media, the hashtag #RIPCupcake began trending across social media as the young girl’s story made national headlines after she went missing during a birthday party on October 12. Two suspects, Derrick Brown and Patrick Stallworth, are in custody on suspicion of murder. Her body was reportedly discovered near a home where Brown and Stallworth were arrested. No motive has been discovered and the two men have no connection to Cupcake’s family.
