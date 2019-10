‘Power’ star Rotimi is a taken man. He’s been hanging out with East African singer,activist and television personality, Vanessa Mdee.

The Two were spotted hanging out in Miami and besides the Instagram love fest that’s been going on between, Rotmi and Vanessa seem to have been together for quite sometime.

See the story here at—-https://www.kahawatungu.com/2019/10/23/vanessa-mdee-dating-rotimi/

