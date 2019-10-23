CLOSE
Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 9

Cardi B is ready for her next Hollywood big screen gig! Earlier this year she appeared in the movie Hustlers, now she’s joining the Fast and Furious fam. Vin Diesel posted a video on instagram with Cardi after they finished what was a big day filming:


Entertainment Weekly reports that its only a minor role but hey, I’ll take all the Cardi screen time I can get! Fast 9 will be in theaters May 22.

Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 9  was originally published on radionowindy.com

