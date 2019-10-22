You can’t be as big as Will Smith without taking a few L’s throughout your career.

While The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has had major critical and box office success throughout his career, the 51-year-old has also had some bombs.

A recent fail is his action thriller Gemini Man.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ang Lee-directed movie faces a loss of $75 million or more after opening to $20.5 million domestically from October 11-13 and finishing Sunday with a worldwide gross of $118.7 million. The movie was made on a budget of around $140 million after tax rebates and incentives. It also took an additional $100 million-plus to market.

The movie follows Smith as an elite assassin who must face off against his younger self. Leading up to the release, anticipation was building, particularly because Lee made use of groundbreaking de-aging and high frame rate technology. However, when negative reviews started pouring in by late September, the movie’s momentum died down.

This isn’t the first time a Will Smith movie has bombed at the box office, and it’s not always because of negative reviews. His other 2019 release, Aladdin, received mixed reviews and ended up being his highest grossing worldwide movie ever.

Many of his other bombs could be because of bad marketing, bad storytelling or a variation of the two. Hit the flip to find out what five other Will Smith movies did worse than Gemini Man at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s Worst Performing Flicks At The Box Office was originally published on globalgrind.com

Posted 12 hours ago

