WATCH: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Final Trailer Is Here!

The final trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was revealed during Monday Night Football. I just know I’m going to leave the movie theater in tears after this one! I have pretty high expectations for The Rise of Skywalker considering it’s the final Star Wars movie of the Skywalker story. However we all know it certainly won’t be the last Star Wars film. Star Wars will be making movies until the end of time!

J.J Abrams told Entertainment Weekly “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters Decemeber 20th. Buy your pre-sale tickets here.

Mallory Posted 15 hours ago

