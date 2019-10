Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil” tops the weekend box office with $36 million as Warner Brothers “Joker” raked in $29 million on it’s third week. At number three was the Sony release “Zombieland: Double Tap” which brought in $26 million, followed by United Artists “The Addams Family” in fourth place with $16 million. Rounding out the top five was Paramount’s “Gemini Man” which took in $8 million.

Also On 105.3 RnB: