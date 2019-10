Hillary Clinton was cleared of all wrongdoing in the email probe. Chris Paul finds it odd that publications were all over the story when Clinton was being painted as a criminal. Every day there was something about it on the front page. But now they’ve been relatively quiet about her not having done anything wrong.

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

