After the big celebration of Tyler Perry’s new studio, he says he’s “still trying to put into words what happened.” Tom, and Sybil call the experience “amazing.” Sybil described it as “being at the Obama White House meets the Oscars.”

In addition to the movie sets, Perry is building a facility on that same lot for trafficked girls and boys, LGBTQ youth and youth who’ve aged out of foster care, and battered women. “I want it to be beautiful,” he says everyone will have their own apartment, and he plans to teach them and train them to be self sufficient in society.

The celebration doesn’t stop with his new studio! Perry also has two brand new shows airing on BET shows this Wednesday; “The Oval” and “Sistas.”

He describes “The Oval” as “The Haves and the Have Nots” but “on steroids.” And “Sistas,” is the “Black Sex In The City!”

Tyler Perry On How He Hopes His Studio Will Help People, His New Shows was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: