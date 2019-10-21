As we count down to the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, fans have the opportunity to have their voices be heard in the “Fans’ Ballot” where each day they can vote for five artists they would like to see inducted.
Running from October 15th, 2019 through January 10th, 2020, the top five artists as voted by the public will make up the “fans’ ball” that will be tallied along ballots cast by artists, producers and music industry figures to decide on next year’s inductees. Fans can cast their votes once per day by going to www.rockhall.com/vote.
According to the current standings of the Fan Vote, Pat Benatar holds the top spot, followed by the Doobie Brothers and then Soundgarden, Depeche Mode and Judas Priest. Check out the results below:
Pat Benatar: 119,128 Votes
The Doobie Brothers: 107,029 Votes
Soundgarden: 105,213 Votes
Depeche Mode: 94,488 Votes
Judas Priest: 87,066 Votes
Dave Matthews Band: 83,781 Votes
Whitney Houston: 80,545 Votes
Nine Inch Nails: 79,054 Votes
Motörhead: 76,908 Votes
Thin Lizzy: 7,2485 Votes
The Notorious B.I.G.: 56,225 Votes
Todd Rundgren: 51,925 Votes
T. Rex: 45,396 Votes
Kraftwerk: 28,737 Votes
Rufus feat. Chaka Khan: 23,448 Votes
MC5: 21,980 Votes
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Not Looking Good for Whitney, Biggie and Chaka Khan was originally published on wtlcfm.com