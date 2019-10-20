In an effort to continue his walk with Jesus, Kanye West, applied to trademark his ‘Sunday Service’ only to find out that someone else beat him to the punch.
The US Patent and Trademark Office cited a ‘likelihood of confusion’ as it’s refusal reasoning.
Kanye West applied to trademark his hugely successful ‘Sunday Service’ brand of merchandise in July, only to find out that DJ DJ Escape had already done so in 2014. Kanye’s merchandise line included dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, shirts, socks, and other apparel. It was reported that Kanye’s Sunday service socks priced at $50 at Coachella.
Kanye West Denied Trademark Of ‘Sunday Service’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com