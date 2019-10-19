Cam Could Be Back At Practice Monday

Wow. The Carolina Panthers have a bye this week, but fans of the team keep getting interesting info. Certain reports are saying Cam Newton will be back at practice on Monday. Some might view this as good news, but not me. There is no way that brotha is back to 100% in this short of a time. Four weeks?!? C’mon Cam…..just rest up man, sit this season out so you can TOTALLY heal. That’s what you need! That’s also the Cam Newton so many Panthers fans have come to love, & the one they DESERVE…….go PANTHERS!!!

