The star of “Get Out” & upcoming drama “Queen & Slim” Daniel Kayuula is getting behind the camera for a new project. He is set to produce a movie about of the mega popular kid character “Barney!” According to the Jasmin Brand this will be a ‘live action film’ & is currently in the works with Mattel. Kayuula will produce the project through his 59% production company. Good stuff!

