This should be good! This Sunday at 9pm On TV One it’s an all new episode of “Uncensored” with Lisa Raye McCoy. She’s gonna keep it all the way real (like everyone does on this show, which is why it’s so good) & let us know some things about her that we didn’t. I’ve seen the trailer for this & it looks like it’s goin’ ALL the way down! Hahahaha!!! Check it out this Sunday night at 9pm on TV One…..REPRESENT!

Also On 105.3 RnB: