Now these are pretty dope! Li-Ning (the hot Chinese sneaker brand) has dropped a special edition of Dwayne Wade’s signature sneakers with a different twist…..some added sauce from ‘The Boss!’ According to Hypebeast Rick Ross has collabed on two different models, the “Way Of Wade 7’s” & the “Way Of Wade Essence Ace”. This is the brands first partnership with a recording artist (facilitated by D-Wade himself) & I think it was pretty successful! What do think?

Also On 105.3 RnB: