Bring The Family To The Wellness Rocks Fall Family Festival!

Bring the whole family out to the FREE Wellness Rocks Family Festival!

You can look forward to tons of fun, free food and provide education on all aspects of health and wellness. Let’s celebrate family and break down barriers with law enforcement and about mental health!

Everything will be free to the community. Here’s to family, fun, health, wellness, and safety!

Including:

* Drum circle

*Domestic violence

* Holistic healing

* Adult painting

* Parenting skills

* CMPD and Meck County Sheriff’s Office focusing on safety inside/outside the home

* Giveaways

* Contests

What: Wellness Rocks! Fall Family Festival

Who: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Charlotte Chapter, The Mecklenburg County

Sheriff’s Office, Community Unity Center 100, LLC (CUC100), and Carla A. Carlisle, LLC are

hosting Wellness Rocks! A Fall Family Festival focusing on health, wellness and safety on the

west side of Charlotte.

Where: The C. W. Williams Community Health Center, Inc.

3333 Wilkinson Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208 (Corner of Wilkinson & Donald Ross Road)

When: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Why: The Fall Family Festival will provide an opportunity for providers, leaders, and organizations to

connect with community members in a fun, safe, relaxed atmosphere. The festival is focused on

wellness and fun for the entire family. There will be free food, entertainment, free wellness

screenings, information about health & wellness, including mental health (a big part of our overall

health), and discussions regarding safety in and outside of the home.

Special guests will include Victor Armstrong, Vice President of Behavioral Health at Atrium Health, District Court Judge

Aretha Blake, and Tiawana Brown, founder of Beauty Beyond the Bars. A wide range of

discussion topics will be offered, including mental health, domestic violence, and reentering

society after incarceration. The event also will feature motivational speakers, yoga

demonstrations, a drum circle, and an up and coming entertainer! The Mecklenburg County

Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (Dual Sports Unit and Crisis

Intervention Team) will be there to connect with the community. There will be about 30 vendors;

games, raffles, and fun for the entire family. Admission to the festival is free to the public.

What a great way to bring in the Fall season! Free Family Fun, Food, Health and Wellness!

