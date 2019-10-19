CLOSE
Celebrate National LGBT Center Awareness Day!

It’s time to show some love to the organizations that support the LGBT Community!

October 19, is National LGBT Center Awareness Day celebrates the services provided by centers across the nation.

“LGBT community centers provide services to youth to seniors. They provide an environment of advocacy, empowerment, and support. Through their services, the LGBT community find cultural events, wellness programs, career services, and more. In times of crisis, community centers often provide the first line of contact in a crisis. However, they serve as a network, connected people in the LGBT community together.”

Observe the day by attending a fundraisers, art shows, clinics, seminars or open house in the QC today!

-@ChirlGirl

