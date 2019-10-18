Mayor Vi Lyles Addresses Issues Impacting Charlotte

There’s a myriad of issues impacting the Queen City. Affordable housing and rising homicide rates continues to spark robust discussion ahead of the city’s 2019 General election. Also part of the discussion is how Charlotte is fast becoming one of the region’s most attractive places to live – especially as it relates to the building boom dotting the landscape of the city. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into the issues with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. Also, Ron talks with Monifa Drayton, President of Lead Square Consulting Firm about the legacy and impact of Civil Rights icon and Baltimore Representative, Elijah Cummings.

