Mayor Vi Lyles Addresses Issues Impacting Charlotte

Charlotte
| 10.18.19
Dismiss
Mayor Vi Lyles

Source: Mayor Vi Lyles / Ron Holland

There’s a myriad of issues impacting the Queen City. Affordable housing and rising homicide rates continues to spark robust discussion ahead of the city’s  2019 General election. Also part of the discussion is how Charlotte is fast becoming one of the region’s most attractive places to live – especially as it relates to the building boom dotting the landscape of the city. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into the issues with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. Also, Ron talks with Monifa Drayton, President of Lead Square Consulting Firm about the legacy and impact of Civil Rights icon and Baltimore Representative, Elijah Cummings.

 

Mayor Vi Lyles Addresses Issues Impacting Charlotte  was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane Backtracks On His ‘Breakfast Club’ Comments:…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
The Lies: 8 Myths About Food You’ve Been…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The…
 3 days ago
10.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close