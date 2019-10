Walk With 105.3 R&B at NAMI Charlotte 2019!

JOIN 105.3 R&B, AS WE TEAM UP WITH NAMI , THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS FOR THE 2019 NAMI

WALK! IT’S SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26TH AT REEDY CREEK PARK. AND THIS YEAR, WE WILL BE CELEBRATING 17 YEARS

OF NAMI WALKS. THIS IS THE NATION’S LARGEST MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING EVENT. IT’S IS A

FUN, FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT AND THERE IS NO COST TO REGISTER. REGISTRATION IS AT 8AM WITH THE 5K WALK

KICKING OFF AT 8:30. REGISTER TODAY AND HELP IMPROVE THE LIVES OF THOSE AFFECTED BY MENTAL ILLNESS IN

OUR COMMUNITIES WITH YOUR FRIENDS AT 105.3 R&B!

REGISTER HERE: https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=register.start&eventID=879

-@CHIRLGIRL

