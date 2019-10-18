Celebrate Halloween At $5 Thursdays At Club Mirage!

Get your Ghoul Friends together and get ready for the Official 105.3 R&B Halloween Costume Party!

Hosted by Chirl Girl and the Brown Sugar Girls, along with DJ Fuzz on the turntables at Club Mirage!

Located at 2815 Crisman Street, on Thursday, October 31st with the doors opening at 8pm.

Come dressed in your best 70’s, 80’s outfits! And anything goes! Everything from Motown to Sexy Nurses and Monsters!

Come out for your chance to win the prize for the Best Costume! Let’s make it Fun, Funky and Freaky at $5 Thursdays

With 105.3 R&B!

-@ChirlGirl

