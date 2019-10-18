Damon thinks that people are doing way too much for certain occasions! For example, when it comes to high school prom and homecoming people do entirely too much! They rent Bently’s when they could put that money toward their child’s college. “Damn that,” Damon says, “rent a ford fiesta and put the rest of the money into a college fund!” Another issue for him is gender reveals! “Since when do you have to have a whole party to find out it’s pink or blue,” Damon says. Just wait until the birth to find out, “you’re ruining the surprise people,” he says.

That’s What I Think: ‘You’re Ruining The Surprise’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

