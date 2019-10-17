CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Instagram Hiding Likes?

Instagram Announces IGTV

Source: Instagram / Instagram

WAIT A MINUTE!!!! Is Instagram going to start hiding likes from our pictures? Apparently they’ve already done this in some markets and as you can imagine, people aren’t happy at all!! I guess I get why they want to do it. They’re saying they don’t want Instagram to be a competition. If someone spend an hour getting themselves ready for the perfect instapic, then get very little likes, that’s devastating to some people! I even go on there and think, “Wow, I thought that would have gotten more likes”. I’ll be honest, I get a little bummed too!

You can check the full story and video of Instagram Director Eva Chen explain their decision to try this.  -> Click Me  It also seems that Facebook may consider hiding them too! We’ll see!!

Instagram Hiding Likes?  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane Backtracks On His ‘Breakfast Club’ Comments:…
 22 hours ago
10.17.19
The Lies: 8 Myths About Food You’ve Been…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The…
 3 days ago
10.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close