WAIT A MINUTE!!!! Is Instagram going to start hiding likes from our pictures? Apparently they’ve already done this in some markets and as you can imagine, people aren’t happy at all!! I guess I get why they want to do it. They’re saying they don’t want Instagram to be a competition. If someone spend an hour getting themselves ready for the perfect instapic, then get very little likes, that’s devastating to some people! I even go on there and think, “Wow, I thought that would have gotten more likes”. I’ll be honest, I get a little bummed too!

You can check the full story and video of Instagram Director Eva Chen explain their decision to try this. -> Click Me It also seems that Facebook may consider hiding them too! We’ll see!!

Instagram Hiding Likes? was originally published on radionowindy.com

Dustin Kross Posted October 17, 2019

