Gotta give a big Detroit sized shout to the one & only Eminem! Hands down, when it comes to pure lyricism, he has got to be one of the dopest. I don’t want to hear that “Well it’s because he’s white” crap either, it’s because he is the TRUTH!! He can write songs, he produces, he can freestyle, the complete hip hop package. I’m not gonna get into the millions of records & all the accolades (because I’d be writing a couple pages), just gonna say enjoy your day…..Marshall!

Also On 105.3 RnB: