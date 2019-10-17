HELLO WORLD: Enhance Your Girls Trip To Bermuda With These 10 Black Owned Businesses

Earlier this year, New York City-based style and travel influencer Monroe Steele posted that she had teamed up with Kristin White, the Mayor of Black Bermuda (joking, but not really), to host a trip to Bermuda in the Fall. I decided to roll solo, but ended up meeting some other dope female solo travelers and Bermudian locals who fell nothing short of #BlackGirlMagic. Let’s start from the beginning.

Monroe has been to Bermuda a couple of times and describes it as one of her favorite places in the world. Kristin White is a Bermuda native and renaissance woman who loves to tell stories about people from her island, especially when it comes to Black entrepreneurs, especially women. Kristin is a writer, talk show host, owns a gift shop called Long Story Short, and she hosts history tours. She can count Yara Shahidi’s family among her happy tour customers. However, Kristin decided to take the concept of her tours to a higher level.

After learning that the Bermuda Board of Tourism wanted to attract more African American visitors, which currently stands at 4%, Kristin decided to host a full trip to her island to provide a deeper look into what it has to offer. When most people think of Bermuda, they think of rich White travelers and business people who come to play. While all of the above is true, Kristin also wants travelers to explore the island’s rich African diasporic heritage, as well as its bustling population of Black creatives who are turning their passions into profit and achieving milestones in Black History. So, she slid into Monroe’s DM’s to see if she would be interested in tapping into her follower base to host a group of stylish women on the island and “Untold Stories” was born. Bermuda is a 90 minute flight from JFK. It’s chill, the beaches aren’t overcrowded, and it’s a great place to experience luxury that rivals that of a weekend in the Hamptons.

Myself plus two other young stylish Black women joined the fun as we explored Bermuda over a four day weekend. We stayed at the luxurious Hamilton Princess Bermuda and traipsed around the island visiting modern museums, tasting epic food, getting history lessons, and visiting chic Black owned boutiques. Here’s a rundown of places you’ll want to visit when you touch down in Bermuda.

HELLO WORLD: Enhance Your Girls Trip To Bermuda With These 10 Black Owned Businesses was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 105.3 RnB: