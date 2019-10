Baby Shark is a hit among kids everywhere. Chris Paul has remixed it to call out Donald Trump’s childlike behavior. Paul sings, “Donald Trump is an ignorant fool” who behaves like a toddler who needs a spanking and blames it on his “bad” upbringing. Time for him to be out of office! We all have to vote to get “baby Trump” out of the White House!

Morning Minute: ‘Baby Trump’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: