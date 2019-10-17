Pharrell’s ‘Something In The Water’ Festival To Return In 2020

Pharrell’s “Something In The Water” festival is returning with a big splash. While the lineup has yet to be revealed, this year’s music festival will be extended to six days, taking place from April 20th through the 26th. An Instagram post from the event’s page cites that the festival is planning to expand beyond music to become a multi-faceted event. Pharrell curated the inaugural ‘Something In The Water’ last year in his hometown of Virginia Beach and featured a lineup that included Diddy, Missy Elliot, Usher, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes. Early bird passes are available now.

(Source-Rolling Stone)

